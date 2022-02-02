MSMEs in Coimbatore disappointed

COIMBATORE:

02 February 2022 00:04 IST

The Union Budget announcements on Tuesday disappointed most of the micro, small and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs) here as there was no announcement to reduce the increasing raw material prices.

A. Sakthivel, president of the Federation of Indian Exporters’ Organisations, said the Finance Minister presented a proactive, all encompassing visionary budget. It struck a fine balance to address the gap in social and physical infrastructure besides increasing digitisation. The sectoral relief given through reduction in duty on cut and polished diamonds, gemstones, certain chemicals and extension of zero duty on steel scrap will benefit the gems and jewellery, chemicals and engineering exporters. Similarly, the restoration of the facility of duty free import of trimming and embellishments for exports will help the apparel, textiles, leather garments and leather footwear, handicrafts, sports goods and other sectors.

M.V. Ramesh Babu, president of the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association, said the budget, which is neutral, gave preference to domestic MSMEs while reducing import of arms and ammunition. But, despite several representations, there is no announcement banning export of raw materials used by the MSMEs.

According to K. V. Karthik, president of the Southern India Engineering Manufacturers’ Association, extension of Emergency Credit Linked Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) and enhancement of Credit Guarantee Scheme will benefit the MSMEs. But the norms of the ECLGS should be revised.

Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, president C. Balasubramanian said in a press release the government proposal to encourage multi modal transport and logistics park should look at Coimbatore as one of the centres. Reduction in Import Duty for diamond and artificial jewellery should benefit jewellery units in Coimbatore.

Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers Welfare Association president P. Nallathmabi said the budget announcements were a disappointment to the micro and small-scale units as there is nothing to increase term loans for these units or to reduce the interest rate to 5 %.

The Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises president J. James said though the extension of ECLGS is a welcome move, it should benefit the micro units. The budget did not have any specific measures to ensure financial stability for micro units that are hit badly by the pandemic.

C. Sivakumar, president of the Coimbatore Tiruppur District Micro and Cottage Entrepreneurs’ Association, said that while some of the announcements will benefit the MSMEs, it was disappointing that the budget did not have any measure to bring down raw material prices.

Coimbatore Compressor Industries Association president M. Raveendran said the government should have reduced to 5 % the duty on raw materials purchased by MSMEs. It should have announced a special loan scheme to help MSMEs hit by the pandemic.

The Kovai Power Driven Pumps and Spares Manufacturers Association president K. Maniraj said the small-scale pump manufacturers faced several hardships because of COVID-19. These units need support from the government.

Laghu Udyog Bharati, Tamil Nadu, said Government rules have recently been revised and provisions made for payment of 75 % of running bills for government orders within 10 days. Launch of end-to-end online e-bill system to ensure completely paperless and enhance transparency will enable the suppliers and contractors to submit online their digitally signed bills and claims and track the status.

Former president of TiE Coimbatore G. Karthikeyan said there is no change in the Income Tax for individuals and no relaxations for MSMEs in bank loans.