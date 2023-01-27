MSMEs in Coimbatore demand measures to increase fund availability

January 27, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Industries, mainly the Micro, Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in Coimbatore district, have appealed to the Union government for measures that will give financial boost as markets have slowed down and fund availability for the units has taken a hit.

President of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, B. Sriramulu said that since the export markets are facing a slowdown, the government should focus on boosting domestic consumption. There should be more funds with the public to revive local spending. The government should look at providing incentives in direct taxes and also announce measures to support exports. It should incentivise investments by industries, he added.

Southern India Engineering Manufacturers’ Association president D. Vignesh said there should be an interest subvention scheme for MSMEs. Increase in the price of all raw materials has caused undue hardship to the MSME sector. Bank interest rates have also increased substantially during the last few months.

This is causing hardship to MSMEs and the operating margins have eroded. In order to help the units tide over this crisis, an interest subvention of 5% should be given to MSMEs for one year.

The RoDTEP for MSMEs should be enhanced, he said. Further, India is a signatory of the Paris Agreement and has set itself challenging targets for reduction of carbon emission and increase energy efficiency. The fastest way to achieve these targets is by encouraging the industry and people to invest in renewable technologies.

The government should increase the Accelerated Depreciation for investment in renewable energy to 80%, said Mr. Vignesh.

According to V. Thirugnanam, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association, the bank rating norms for MSMEs should be different and not the same as done for corporate companies. The norms should favour the MSME units.

After the introduction of new classification of MSMEs, many enterprises that were earlier classified as small enterprises have become micro enterprises. The programmes and schemes related to micro and small-scale units need to get more funds in line with the increase in number of these units, he said.