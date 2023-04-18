ADVERTISEMENT

MSMEs hit by high fixed charges for electricity, says Tanstia

April 18, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Several Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in the State are surrendering the additional load that they have because of the high fixed charges, said K. Mariappan, president of Tamilnadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (Tanstia), here on Tuesday.

Mr. Mariappan told presspersons that following the electricity tariff revision that came into effect last September, MSMEs that were paying ₹35 a unit as fixed charges were now paying almost ₹150. “This is the charges paid for the electricity not consumed too,” he said. Hence, several units submitted applications to Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), surrendering the additional load. But, the Tangedco was asking the units to pay charges for that too. For instance, one industry wanted to reduce the load from 250 KW to 160 KW and the Tangedco asked the MSME unit to pay ₹5 lakh, he alleged.

“We have also demanded withdrawal of peak hour charges because MSMEs do not operate early morning or late evening. We are not asking for free power. We only want charges that the MSME units can bear,” he said.

Over 150 industry associations across the State were members of Tanstia and the Tanstia had called for one-day strike and protest on April 20 demanding withdrawal of peak hour charges and revision of fixed charges. “We have met the Electricity Minister several times in this regard and submitted eight demands to the Chief Minister. The Electricity Minister assured action on our demands. But, there is no relief for the MSMEs yet,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tanstia also sought implementation of recommendations of the Sundaradevan Committee for MSMEs and subsidies to MSMEs to install renewable energy systems. “There are several practical problems when the units decide to go in for renewable energy,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US