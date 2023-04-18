MSMEs hit by high fixed charges for electricity, says Tanstia

April 18, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Several Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in the State are surrendering the additional load that they have because of the high fixed charges, said K. Mariappan, president of Tamilnadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (Tanstia), here on Tuesday.

Mr. Mariappan told presspersons that following the electricity tariff revision that came into effect last September, MSMEs that were paying ₹35 a unit as fixed charges were now paying almost ₹150. “This is the charges paid for the electricity not consumed too,” he said. Hence, several units submitted applications to Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), surrendering the additional load. But, the Tangedco was asking the units to pay charges for that too. For instance, one industry wanted to reduce the load from 250 KW to 160 KW and the Tangedco asked the MSME unit to pay ₹5 lakh, he alleged.

“We have also demanded withdrawal of peak hour charges because MSMEs do not operate early morning or late evening. We are not asking for free power. We only want charges that the MSME units can bear,” he said.

Over 150 industry associations across the State were members of Tanstia and the Tanstia had called for one-day strike and protest on April 20 demanding withdrawal of peak hour charges and revision of fixed charges. “We have met the Electricity Minister several times in this regard and submitted eight demands to the Chief Minister. The Electricity Minister assured action on our demands. But, there is no relief for the MSMEs yet,” he said.

The Tanstia also sought implementation of recommendations of the Sundaradevan Committee for MSMEs and subsidies to MSMEs to install renewable energy systems. “There are several practical problems when the units decide to go in for renewable energy,” he said.