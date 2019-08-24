MSMEs hail announcements by Nirmala Sitharaman

Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) here have welcomed the announcements by the Union Finance Minister on Friday and hoped these measures will revive the industry.

According to Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) president R. Ramamurthy, in a meeting with the industry representatives two weeks ago, Nirmala Sitharaman had assured that she will come out with measures in two weeks. “The Minister has kept the assurance. It shows the commitment of the government to revive the economy,” he said.

Several measures were announced on Friday and two more announcements are expected. These are expected to benefit the MSMEs specifically, he said.

President of Southern India Engineering Manufacturers Association (SIEMA) Krishna Kumar said the government has announced that the GST refunds will be timely, the banks will reduce the interest rates, and there will be a single definition for MSMEs. These are all welcome measures.

Meet BJP leader

Earlier in the day, with businesses here hit by the auto sector slowdown, industry association heads met Vanathi Srinivasan, State general secretary of BJP. Representatives of 11 associations participated in the meeting.

According to Mr. Ramamurthy, the industry has given several suggestions to the Union Government.

Acknowledging that the slowdown in the automobile sector is a “top reality”, Ms. Srinivasan told mediapersons that she hoped that the Central government would take a decision immediately on the crisis.

On the proposals for the Defence innovation and incubation centres here, Ms. Srinivasan said that the works are in the “final stage.”

Mr. Ramamurthy added that the works for both will be completed by September and that CODISSIA has invested nearly ₹20 crore in both of the Central government projects.