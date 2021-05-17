Coimbatore

MSMEs down shutters in Coimbatore

Several Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) here shut down operations voluntarily since Monday.

Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia) president MV Ramesh Babu said almost 90 % of its members had stopped production. Only those who were catering to healthcare sector continued to run the units.

A few organisations, including Codissia, had urged its members to stop production in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19.

At the SIDCO Industrial Estate at Kurichi, 20 % of the units continued to operate. They had export orders or were vendors to exporting units or were supplying to the healthcare sector.

Several units had no option but to stop production because they did not have stock of raw materials, said J. James, president of the Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises.

He also alleged that an official had visited a micro unit at Avarampalayam on Monday and threatened action if the unit continued to operate. Mr. James said the unit was a vendor to a large-scale industry and had permission to operate. When the lockdown was announced, the district administration had permitted micro units that were catering to exporting and essential sectors to continue operations. Now, they should either stop all units from operating or permit the vendors in the essential and exporting sectors to continue, he said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 17, 2021 10:09:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/msmes-down-shutters-in-coimbatore/article34581789.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY