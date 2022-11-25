MSMEs down shutters demanding withdrawal of power tariff hike 

November 25, 2022 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Nearly 25,000 units stopped production for a day and it is said to have resulted in production loss of ₹30 crore to ₹40 crore

The Hindu Bureau

The owners and workers of MSMEs in the manufacturing sector observed a fast in Coimbatore on Friday demanding withdrawal of peak hour charges for the units. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Several micro and small-scale industry owners observed a fast and downed shutters here on Friday demanding withdrawal of the revised power tariff for Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs).

Federation of Coimbatore Industrial Associations (FOCIA), which includes 18 MSME Associations, had called for the protest and stopping of operations for a day.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the co-ordinators of the Federation, J. James, said most of the MSMEs here came under the 112 KW slab. The increase in slabs for MSMEs, hike in fixed charges, and introduction of peak hour charges had hit the units hard. The units were unable to continue production, paying the high power tariff. The Federations had made several representations to the State government, but there was only minimal reduction in peak hour charges. The MSMEs wanted the fixed charges to be revised downwards and withdrawal of peak hour charges, he said.

Nearly 25,000 units that were members of the industrial associations of FOCIA stopped production for a day that was said to have resulted in production loss of ₹30 crore to ₹40 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

When some of the members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who visited the protest venue to offer support to the MSMEs, spoke against the DMK-led government, Mr. James said the protest was for an industry-related issue and had no political motives. “Many of the protestors are affiliated to different political parties. We are demanding relief for the MSMEs and are not here against the government,” he said.

Further, farmers from Annur also visited the protest venue to offer their support.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US