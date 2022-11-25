MSMEs down shutters demanding withdrawal of power tariff hike 

November 25, 2022 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Several micro and small-scale industry owners observed a fast and downed shutters here on Friday demanding withdrawal of the revised power tariff for Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs).

Federation of Coimbatore Industrial Associations (FOCIA), which includes 18 MSME Associations, had called for the protest and stopping of operations for a day.

One of the co-ordinators of the Federation, J. James, said most of the MSMEs here came under the 112 KW slab. The increase in slabs for MSMEs, hike in fixed charges, and introduction of peak hour charges had hit the units hard. The units were unable to continue production, paying the high power tariff. The Federations had made several representations to the State government, but there was only minimal reduction in peak hour charges. The MSMEs wanted the fixed charges to be revised downwards and withdrawal of peak hour charges, he said.

Nearly 25,000 units that were members of the industrial associations of FOCIA stopped production for a day that was said to have resulted in production loss of ₹30 crore to ₹40 crore.

When some of the members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who visited the protest venue to offer support to the MSMEs, spoke against the DMK-led government, Mr. James said the protest was for an industry-related issue and had no political motives. “Many of the protestors are affiliated to different political parties. We are demanding relief for the MSMEs and are not here against the government,” he said.

Further, farmers from Annur also visited the protest venue to offer their support.