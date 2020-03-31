MSMEs concerned over bank branches not receiving communication on interest repayments

Several public sector banks announced on Tuesday that they had permitted a three-month exemption for repayment of interest on loans. However, the micro, small and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs) expressed concern as several bank branches here said they had not received the required communication.

On Tuesday, the last day of the financial year, the representatives of MSMEs starting going to the banks and asking details about exemptions regarding repayment of interest.

They expressed concern as the bank branches, except a couple of banks, here told the customers that they had not received any communication yet on the exemptions that were announced by Reserve Bank of India Governor recently.

Coimbatore District Small Industries Association president R. Ramamurthy said he had asked the members to submit letters individually to the respective bank branches seeking exemption from repayment of interest.

“There was anxiety among the members as they feared auto-debit from their accounts,” he said.

Nil interest

The banks should ensure that even if the amount had been deducted, it is reversed to the accounts of the units. The banks should charge nil interest on all loans and cash credits to the MSMEs during the lockdown period, he added.

All banks and financial institutions should extend ad-hoc additional credit of 25 % for working capital. The MSMEs work on week basis and plan their finances accordingly.

The units will have no collection this week and hence will not have money next week. They will have to pay wages, meet the other mandatory needs when the units re-open. So they need the ad hoc amount, he said. The accrued interest should be recovered from June 30, he said.

Stimulus package

He urged the government to come out with a stimulus package to the MSMEs for loss of business during the lockdown period.

M. Raveendran, president of Coimbatore Compressor Industries Association, said there were several MSMEs in Coimbatore that supplied components to the railways. They had not received payments since November last year. Since the industries are under lockdown now, they are not able to receive the dues. The railways should take special steps to release the dues to its suppliers, at least partly, he said.