‘MSMEs can purchase TOD meters’

April 20, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The State government has assured the Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) that they will be permitted to purchase Time of Day (TOD) meters for installation to assess peak hour consumption of electricity.

The MSMEs in the State had announced a protest and strike on April 20 demanding withdrawal of peak hour charges and reduction in fixed charges.

Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji met the representatives of Tamilnadu Small and Tiny Industries Association recently and assured action on their demands, following which the association called off the protests.

Since TOD meters not available in adequate numbers, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) is unable to install these meters. Hence, the peak hour charges are calculated based on the daily consumption of power. The Minister said the industries can purchase the meters and install them.

Further, the government reduced the peak hour charges from 25% to 15 in November last year and the higher amount collected after November is being refunded. So far, ₹17 crores has been refunded, the Minister told the Tanstia representatives.

Regarding fixed charges for industries that have seasonal operation, the Minister said the Tangedco has filed an application with the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC), seeking permission for MSMEs to go for load reduction four times a year and get additional load whenever required. When the Commission approves this, the MSMEs can submit applications and it will be approved in seven days.

Regarding the demand for reduction of fixed charges, the Minister said it was approved by the TNERC and hence, cannot be changed, said the Tanstia.