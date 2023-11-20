MSMEs appeal to Coimbatore Collector for protection from action by banks for non-repayment of loans

November 20, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises (TACT) and the Federation of Coimbatore Industrial Associations (FOCIA) have appealed to Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati to protect Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) from action by private banks when there are delays in repayment of loans.

In a memorandum submitted to the Collector on Monday, the Federation said that one of its members had taken loan from a private bank in 2017 and repaid the amount for three years. The unit suffered from drop in business when the pandemic spread in 2020 and struggled to revive operations. It had six months moratorium then to repay the loan and got additional loan from the bank based on Central government’s relief measures for MSMEs. However, the bank used the additional amount for repayment of dues for the existing loan, the Federation alleged.

The private bank took over the house of the MSME unit owner in Coimbatore last week. “The total amount to be repaid is approximately ₹80 lakhs. However, the house is worth almost ₹2 crores. The bank took over the property that was pledged as collateral for the loan,” alleged J. James, president of TACT and one of the co-ordinators of FOCIA.

The Federation appealed to the Collector to support the MSME unit by asking the bank to reschedule the repayment period and also protect the MSMEs in the district from action by private banks when the units are in distress.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.