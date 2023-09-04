ADVERTISEMENT

MSME unit owners to stage protest in Coimbatore on September 7 to highlight demands related to electricity tariff

September 04, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

About 5,000 unit owners from Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Erode districts are expected to take part in the protest

The Hindu Bureau

Members of 70 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) industry associations in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Erode districts will stage a hunger protest at Karanampettai in Coimbatore on September 7.

The representatives of the associations, including president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises J. James, president of Recycle Textile Federation Jayabal, and Coimbatore Tiny and Small Foundry Owners’ Association president Shiva Shanmughakumar told presspersons here on Monday that the protest was not against the government, but to highlight their demands related to electricity tariff.

There are almost 3.5 lakh MSME units in Tamil Nadu that come under the LT CT category. Peak hour charges were introduced to these units last September. Similarly, these units are now categorised into two and the fixed charges have been increased from ₹ 35 a kw to ₹ 154 a kw. Overall, the power cost has jumped more than 400 %. Industries in Tamil Nadu, especially those in the MSME sector, are unable to compete with those in other States.  The industries have submitted multiple petitions to officials and ministers but there is no relief, they said.

About 5,000 unit owners from the three districts are expected to take part in the protest. They will announce the next plan of action at the protest. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The associations have formed Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers Federation and have planned a series of measures to attract the government’s attention to the challenges they face because of electricity costs. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US