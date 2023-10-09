HamberMenu
MSME unit owners submit memorandum to Coimbatore District Collector

October 09, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers Association submitted a memorandum to district Collector in Coimbatore city on Monday.

Micro, Small, and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in Coimbatore district, numbering more than 25,000, hoisted black flags at the units on Monday, October 9, demanding reduction in electricity charges.

According to J. James, one of the co-ordinators for the Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers’ Association, almost all the MSMEs registered their protest over the high power costs by hoisting black flags. More than 500 MSME unit owners went to the Collectorate on Monday and submitted a memorandum to District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati demanding measures to reduce the electricity charges.

Mr. James said the memorandum reiterated the four major demands of the MSMEs, including withdrawal of peak hour charges and revision of fixed charges. “We appealed to the Collector to protect the MSMEs in Coimbatore district that were hit hard by the high power costs,” he said.

The next protest will be in Chennai on October 16, he said.

