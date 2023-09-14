ADVERTISEMENT

MSME unit owners send speed posts to CM demanding reduction in power costs

September 14, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated September 15, 2023 07:02 am IST - COIMBATORE/TIRUPPUR

The protests were to get the attention of the government on the impact of high power costs on the MSMEs in Tamil Nadu and demanded withdrawal of peak hour charges for MSMEs and downward revision of fixed power charges.

The Hindu Bureau

MSME unit owners in Coimbatore sent speed posts to Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday highlighting the issues they face because of high electricity cost. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Owners of Micro, Small, and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in Tamil Nadu have sent messages through speed post to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday demanding withdrawal of peak hour and revision of fixed power charges.

In Coimbatore district, about 400 people sent speed posts and in Tiruppur, the industry owners marched from the office of KNITCMA (Knit Cloth Manufacturers Association) to the post office at the railway station to highlight their demands.

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers Federation, comprising of nearly 150 MSME associations in the State, staged a hunger protest in Tiruppur district on September 7. It decided that its member unit owners will send telegrams, emails, and speed posts to the Chief Minister from September 11 to 24, highlighting their demands.

The federation said the protests were to get the attention of the government on the impact of high power costs on the MSMEs in Tamil Nadu and demanded withdrawal of peak hour charges for MSMEs and downward revision of fixed power charges. The units were not against increase in power consumption charges. But, the hike in other costs since September 2022 had made operation of MSMEs challenging, it said.

The Tiruppur coordinators of the federation, said the electricity tariff hike has led to closure of businesses. Industry associations in Tiruppur expected the Chief Minister to address their grievances during his planned visit to Tiruppur on September 24, they said.

