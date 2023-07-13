MSME textile mills in Tamil Nadu to stop production

July 13, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Textile mills in Tamil Nadu in the Micro, Small and Medium-Scale sector (MSMEs) will stop production from Saturday, July 15, said the spinners here on Thursday.

Association secretary S. Jagadesh Chandran and president of Indian Spinning Mill Owners’ Association G. Subramaniam told presspersons here that about one crore spindles will stop production. For the last 11 months, the mills are incurring losses. Raw material cost constitutes 50 % to 70 % of production cost and with increase in electricity charges even this month, the mills are not registering even break even. Price for yarn has reduced by almost ₹30 a kg. Yarn exports have declined 28% in volume and this yarn is sold in the domestic market. So, prices have fallen sharply. With cotton prices higher than international prices, Indian yarn and garment makers are unable to quote competitive prices.

Yarn from States such as Punjab are sold in Tamil Nadu at ₹5 to ₹10 a kg less. So, the mills here are suffering. Several mills have stopped production completely and some have even gone out of business. A 10,000 spindle mill producing 2,500 kg yarn a day is incurring ₹1 lakh loss a day, they claimed.

The MSME textile mills are demanding collection of fixed power charges based on actual consumption, measures to boost exports, removal of 11% import duty on cotton, restructuring of short-term loans of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, and two-year moratorium for term loans.

The mills will not only stop production, but will also stop sale of yarn till the situation improves, they said.