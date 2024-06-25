ADVERTISEMENT

MSME technology centre project yet to take off in Coimbatore

Published - June 25, 2024 06:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A project to set up a technology centre in Coimbatore at a cost of more than ₹ 150 crore is yet to take off. The project was initiated almost four years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to MSME sources in Coimbatore, the State government has identified land and handed it over to the Central government for the project. The project is to come up at a total cost of ₹ 162 crore. Almost 40 % of this will come as grant from the Centre, while the rest will be a contribution from the development organisation or agency.

The Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) had written to the Centre saying that it should be involved in operating the centre.

Coimbatore’s wait for technology centre continues

The sources said bearing 60 % of the project cost will be a huge financial burden for any MSME agency or organisation to invest. Hence, the response was not encouraging. This was indicated to the Central government at a recent meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We are waiting to hear from the Centre on how it plans to take forward the project,” said one of the MSME unit owners, who participated in the meeting. “The government may invest the entire funds too. The plan is to have a tool room too in the technology centre. It will serve the MSMEs in this region,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US