MSME technology centre project yet to take off in Coimbatore

A project to set up a technology centre in Coimbatore at a cost of more than ₹ 150 crore is yet to take off. The project was initiated almost four years ago.

According to MSME sources in Coimbatore, the State government has identified land and handed it over to the Central government for the project. The project is to come up at a total cost of ₹ 162 crore. Almost 40 % of this will come as grant from the Centre, while the rest will be a contribution from the development organisation or agency.

The Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) had written to the Centre saying that it should be involved in operating the centre.

The sources said bearing 60 % of the project cost will be a huge financial burden for any MSME agency or organisation to invest. Hence, the response was not encouraging. This was indicated to the Central government at a recent meeting.

“We are waiting to hear from the Centre on how it plans to take forward the project,” said one of the MSME unit owners, who participated in the meeting. “The government may invest the entire funds too. The plan is to have a tool room too in the technology centre. It will serve the MSMEs in this region,” he added.