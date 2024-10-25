GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MSME owners in Coimbatore get trained for decarbonising units

Published - October 25, 2024 06:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

WRI India, in collaboration with Facilitating MSMEs in Tamil Nadu (FaMe TN) and the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA), organised a Virtual Reality (VR)-based training for Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in the city on Friday on decarbonising the units.

The workshop aimed at equipping MSMEs in the auto component sector with tools to adopt sustainable manufacturing practices.

About 30 MSME units participated in the event that had sessions catering to the requirements of the participating industries, including energy efficiency in motor systems, pumps, fan systems, furnaces, and compressed air systems.

Coimbatore MSMEs to undergo skilling programme to tap opportunities in EV manufacturing sector

The initiative, which is part of the Empower MSMEs programmes of the WRI, will cover automobile clusters in Chennai and Coimbatore with sessions on finance, energy efficiency, and upskilling for transition to electric vehicles.

The MSME units were able to understand technology concepts with use of VR simulations and implement energy-efficient practices within their units. The training also offered hands-on guidance for shopfloor workers to identify opportunities for saving energy in conventional industrial equipment.

The other partners for the Empower MSMEs initiative in Coimbatore are Laghu Udyog Bharati, the Southern India Engineering Manufacturers’ Association, the Coimbatore chapter of The Institute of Indian Foundrymen, and the Scientific Industrial Testing and Research Centre.

The Empower MSMEs initiative was launched at Elektrotec 2024 in August to support MSMEs to move to a low carbon framework.

MSMEs need to adopt sustainable manufacturing practices to meet supplier demands, such as the green procurement policies adopted by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), said Amitosh Gautam, senior programme manager at WRI India, in a press release.

