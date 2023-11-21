MSME investors’ meet to be held in Dharmapuri today

November 21, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) investors’ meet will be held at the conference hall of Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital on November 22 (Wednesday). The meet will be presided over by the Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

In the run up to the Global Investors’ Meet 2024, investments to the tune of ₹500 crore has been targeted. According to the administration, so far, investments to the tune of ₹ 696.12 crore have been identified and memorandum of understanding has been inked.

The meet on Wednesday seeks to be a platform for the convergence of all stakeholders and identification of investment potential. According to District Collector K. Shanthi, the meet shall identify areas for investment depending on local resources and needs; create awareness on the investment potential in the district; orient MSME investors on the schemes and support for the sector from the government among others.

