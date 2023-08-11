ADVERTISEMENT

MSME exhibition under way in Coimbatore

August 11, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Association (COSIEMA) has organised a three-day MSME exhibition here from August 11 to 13.

According to the president of the Association, P. Nallathambi, 11 public sector undertakings such as Cochin Shipyard, BHEL, and Ordnance Factory have displayed components and products that MSMEs can make. This will create awareness among the MSME units on the opportunities available. It is mandatory for the PSUs to procure 25 % of their needs from MSMEs. Many of them are hence looking at widening their MSME supply base. The MSMEs here need time to register on the government portal and start manufacturing the components, he said.

