ADVERTISEMENT

MSME associations postpone protest against high power tariff

April 19, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (TANSTIA) and Federation of Coimbatore Industrial Association (FOCIA) on Wednesday decided to postpone their protest against high fixed electricity charges for Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs).

According to a press release, on April 18, Minister for Rural Industries, Cottage Industries, Small Industries, Slum clearance board T. M. Anbarasan and Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji discussed a few demands related to electricity charges with the State representatives of TANSIA and spoke to the concerned department secretaries.

Following this, TANSIA and FOCIA announced that the demonstration scheduled for April 20 has been put off.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US