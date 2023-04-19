MSME associations postpone protest against high power tariff

April 19, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (TANSTIA) and Federation of Coimbatore Industrial Association (FOCIA) on Wednesday decided to postpone their protest against high fixed electricity charges for Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs).

According to a press release, on April 18, Minister for Rural Industries, Cottage Industries, Small Industries, Slum clearance board T. M. Anbarasan and Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji discussed a few demands related to electricity charges with the State representatives of TANSIA and spoke to the concerned department secretaries.

Following this, TANSIA and FOCIA announced that the demonstration scheduled for April 20 has been put off.