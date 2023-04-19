HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MSME associations postpone protest against high power tariff

April 19, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (TANSTIA) and Federation of Coimbatore Industrial Association (FOCIA) on Wednesday decided to postpone their protest against high fixed electricity charges for Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs).

According to a press release, on April 18, Minister for Rural Industries, Cottage Industries, Small Industries, Slum clearance board T. M. Anbarasan and Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji discussed a few demands related to electricity charges with the State representatives of TANSIA and spoke to the concerned department secretaries.

Following this, TANSIA and FOCIA announced that the demonstration scheduled for April 20 has been put off.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.