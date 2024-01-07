ADVERTISEMENT

M.S. Swaminathan World Prize presented to cancer researcher

January 07, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore, and G.S.A. Global Eye Magazine, U.S.A, presented the M.S. Swaminathan World Prize 2023 to Krishnan Suthanthiran, founder of Team Best Global Companies, for his contributions towards cancer research.

The award was presented by Selvi Apoorva, Agricultural Production Commissioner and Principal Secretary to the Tamil Nadu Government. “He deserves this award not only for his contributions to the field of cancer research but also for his simplicity and contributions to the society,” Ms. Apoorva said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US