M.S. Swaminathan World Prize presented to cancer researcher

January 07, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore, and G.S.A. Global Eye Magazine, U.S.A, presented the M.S. Swaminathan World Prize 2023 to Krishnan Suthanthiran, founder of Team Best Global Companies, for his contributions towards cancer research.

The award was presented by Selvi Apoorva, Agricultural Production Commissioner and Principal Secretary to the Tamil Nadu Government. “He deserves this award not only for his contributions to the field of cancer research but also for his simplicity and contributions to the society,” Ms. Apoorva said.

