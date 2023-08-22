HamberMenu
MRP of liquor brands displayed in most of Tasmac outlets: says Minister

August 22, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan flagging off a vehicle presented to a panchayat union chairman in Erode on Tuesday.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan flagging off a vehicle presented to a panchayat union chairman in Erode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

 Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, who is additionally holding the portfolios of Excise, Prohibition and Molasses, on Tuesday, said the maximum retail prices (MRP) of liquor brands sold at Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) retail outlets were displayed at 99% of the outlets in the State.

Addressing the media at the Collectorate, the Minister welcomed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court’s decision to form an advocates’ committee to inspect Tasmac outlets and check whether the price list of liquor brands were displayed at all the outlets. “Except for a few outlets, the price list was displayed at all the outlets,” he said.

The Minister said the Managing Director of Tasmac had been collecting photographs of the price list displayed at outlets and would be submitting them in the court. “Advocates’ committee inspecting the outlets will help us expedite the process,” he said and added that a decision on reducing the functioning time of Tasmac outlets would be taken based on the court’s order.

Asked about traders in Gani Market opposing vacating their shops, Mr. Muthusamy said they could not interfere in the court’s order that directed traders to vacate the shops. “We and the Corporation officials did not want to drive them away. But, traders went to the court that directed them to vacate the shops within 60 days,” he said. The Minister added a proposal had been submitted to the government to divide a shop into two at the newly constructed complex so that rent would get reduced.

