MRC urged to recreate Sullivan trail to mark Ooty Bicentenary

May 03, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Nilgiri Documentation Centre has urged the Madras Regimental Centre, Wellington to recreate John Sullivan’s historic discovery of Ooty to commemorate its bicentenary.

Sullivan, the builder of modern Nilgiris, was the first to moot a military station in the hills, said D. Venugopal of the Nilgiris Documentation Centre.

Sullivan set out on his discovery expedition in January 1819 from the Fort of Danaikan (now submerged) near Sirumugai. The trail follows the Kurumba-Irula village of Uliyur or Waterfass slopes which is an elephant corridor. It then crosses a tributary of the Bhavani river and continues up a steep timber corridor or koop road.

From there a bridle path leads to the first hill settlement of Arakod, the spot beyond which many explorers before Sullivan did not dare to go, Mr. Venugopal added. The trail then entails a steep climb of the Nilgiri massif via the Badaga village of Denad to reach Kil-Kotagiri. Sullivan’s expedition continued further to finally the camp in the Dimbatty valley near Kotagiri. After a gap of about two years ,Sullivan marched on across the Badaga division of Porangad, partly on the present Kotagiri- Ooty road, and eventually reached the Ooty valley through Thummanatti, Kundesappe and Doddabetta.

The idea of a sanatorium for convalescing military and civil officers of the East India Company in the Nilgiris originated with the suggestion of Sullivan as soon as the hills were opened up in 1819.

Again it was Sullivan who mooted a military station on the hills in 1832. It had the support of Dr. Baikie who recommended the same to the Medical Board. A proposal was made in 1839 by Lord Elphinstone to station a regiment in Nilgiris but it was accepted only after Lord Tweeddle suggested it in 1842. The present site of Wellington for the barracks was suggested by Major Ouchterlony. The first regular troops moved into the barracks in 1854.