MRC soldier gets Telangana Animuthyam award

Peruka Raju of Madras Regimental Centre with the award presented to him in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Peruka Raju, a junior commissioned officer with the Madras Regimental Center (MRC) in Wellington, Coonoor was awarded the “Telangana Animuthyam -2022” for his fiction work as a poet, writer and translator.

In a press release, the MRC said that the “coveted award has been presented to Mr. Raju by Chairman, Telangana Legislative Council Gutha Sukhender Reddy, on the occasion of formation day of Telangana State. A special programme was held on Sunday at Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, Hyderabad, while Peruka Raju’s fiction book Avva, an anthropology of short stories has been released in this programme, the press release added.