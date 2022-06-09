MRC soldier gets Telangana Animuthyam award
Peruka Raju, a junior commissioned officer with the Madras Regimental Center (MRC) in Wellington, Coonoor was awarded the “Telangana Animuthyam -2022” for his fiction work as a poet, writer and translator.
In a press release, the MRC said that the “coveted award has been presented to Mr. Raju by Chairman, Telangana Legislative Council Gutha Sukhender Reddy, on the occasion of formation day of Telangana State. A special programme was held on Sunday at Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, Hyderabad, while Peruka Raju’s fiction book Avva, an anthropology of short stories has been released in this programme, the press release added.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.