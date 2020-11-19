MPs to meet Amit Shah

Seek re-opening of NTC mills

Members of Parliament from the western districts plan to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Chennai on Saturday and seek re-opening of textile mills operated by National Textile Corporation (NTC) in the State.

Coimbatore MP P. R. Natarajan in a press release said that the spread of COVID-19 seems to be on the decline and following relaxations in lockdown restrictions, industries across the country have resumed operations. Textile units in Tamil Nadu have also re-started production. However, the NTC management is not re-opening the textile mills. This has led to uncertainty of employment for thousands of workers and they were not getting wages regularly. The NTC has seven mills in Tamil Nadu.

The members met on Thursday and decided to represent their grievance to the Union Minister.