Coimbatore

MPs take part in public hearing

Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan and Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi took part in a public hearing in Uthukuli regarding laying of high-tension power lines on agricultural lands in Tiruppur district on Thursday.

District secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association R. Kumar said a resolution passed at the meeting urged the State government not to set up a Tangedco substation at Kavuthampalayam village in Uthukuli block, which would affect 180 acres of agricultural land. The farmers will submit a petition to Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan on August 6 regarding this issue, he said.

Minister of Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan told reporters after inauguration of bulk milk coolers that the farmers can meet him in person to express their grievances regarding high-tension power lines.

