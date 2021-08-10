MP wants solar panels installed on the median of NH in Dharmapuri

Dharmapuri

10 August 2021 23:44 IST

DNV Senthilkumar.S, MP, has written to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to install solar panels on the median of the National Highways traversing through Dharmapuri.

According to MP, the solar panels would promote green, clean energy and the electricity generated by the solar panel can be sold commercially. The toll plaza can manage and maintain the solar panels, the MP has said. He has asked to emulate the example of a busy South Korean Highway, where the solar panels were installed.

Dr. Senthilkumar has sought permission to install solar panels along the 60 km stretch of the national highway running through Dharmapuri constituency and offered to fund the project through the MPLADS.

