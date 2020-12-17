MP urges govt. to increase number of seats in medical colleges

Krishnagiri

17 December 2020 23:14 IST

Wants admissions to commence in the proposed 11 medical colleges in 11 districts

Krishnagiri MP A.Chellakumar has called for admissions to the upcoming new 11 government medical colleges with borrowed infrastructure of government headquarters hospitals of their respective districts until full infrastructure was in place.

The State government plans to open 11 medical colleges in Ramanathapuram, Krishnagiri, Virudunagar, the Nilgiris, Dindigal, Namakkal, Tiruppur, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Ariyalur and Kallakuruchi. These medical colleges are only in their construction stage.

According to Dr. Chellakumar the government should announce admissions to the medical colleges for 2021-22 in these new colleges. For the initial period, the students can avail government headquarters hospitals for learning. This would help rural students from government colleges to aspire for medical colleges in their districts, the MP has said in a statement.

He also called upon the government to increase the number of seats in medical colleges to 250 each, in all private and government medical colleges that have fewer seats here in the State.

In a press release, the Congress MP has called for increasing the number of seats in private and government colleges that were currently operating between 100 and 150 in the State.

According to Dr. Chellakumar, there were four government medical college hospital in the State with 250 seats each. There are nine government colleges, including Annamalai University medical college with 150 seats each. Apart from this, there are 13 medical colleges in the State with only 100 medical seats. Of these, 15% of the seats are reserved for all India quota students.

According to the MP, the government should increase the number of seats in MBBS and BDS courses in such private and government medical colleges to 250 each. This would enable access to medical education for students from government schools