MP threatens to lay siege to Bharathiar University

Coimbatore

23 December 2020 00:23 IST

Coimbatore Member of Parliament and CPI(M) leader P.R. Natarajan has threatened to lay siege to the Bharathiar University after Pongal in January 2021 if the State Government failed to compensate farmers who had parted with their land for the establishment of Bharathiar University.

Speaking at a protest he held here on Tuesday to highlight the plight of the farmers, the MP said as per the promise the State Government made at the time of acquiring the land, it should compensate the farmers and offer job to a family member of each of the farmers who parted with their land. And, that job should be based on the member’s qualification.

The farmers had been fighting demanding compensation for the last 30 years. The Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who highlighted his agrarian background should immediately attend to the issue, he said. During the post-Pongal protest the farmers would take along their cattle to occupy the University, the MP added.

