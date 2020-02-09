MP Subbarayan condemns Tiruppur Corpn. Commissioner

Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan, on Saturday, accused Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar of allegedly misquoting him during a press meet.

Citing a report from a Tamil newspaper, Mr. Subbarayan accused Mr. Sivakumar of telling the press on Friday that the MP was “satisfied” with the response provided by the District Administration regarding the scheduled demolition of the daily market under the Smart Cities Mission. “I vehemently refuse this. This did not happen at any time [and] at any level,” Mr. Subbarayan said in a statement issued on Saturday.

Mr. Subbarayan further urged the Corporation Commissioner not to demolish the daily market until it was discussed in the upcoming District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting.

Responding to the allegations, Mr. Sivakumar told The Hindu that the Tiruppur Corporation had replied to Mr. Subbarayan’s queries regarding the demolition, with the recent reply sent in January. “The daily market will be demolished on Monday as scheduled,” he said, noting that police protection has been sought for the demolition. Around 400 shops in the daily market, near the Old Bus Stand, will be shifted to a space allocated on Palladam Road. The new daily market will be constructed as part of the Smart Cities Mission, according to Mr. Sivakumar.