MP stages dharna at Namakkal Collectorate

Namakkal MP A.K.P. Chinraj staged a dharna at the Collectorate here on Monday.

On Monday morning, Mr. Chinraj sat on dharna in the place where the Collector’s vehicle was parked. He refused to move from there until the Collector met him. When Collector Shreya P. Singh met the MP, he asked her to conduct meetings of various committees, including the DISHA committee and the Road Safety Committee, and announce the schedule for the meetings. Later, the MP withdrew his protest following the Collector’s assurance that the committee meetings would be conducted.