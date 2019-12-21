MP stages dharna alleging irregularities in conduct of local body elections

S.R. Parthibhan, MP, and senior district DMK functionaries staged a sit-in protest at the Collectorate on Friday alleging bias and irregularities in the conduct of local body elections.

Mr. Parthibhan and S.R. Sivalingam, district secretary of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam staged a sit-in protest at the Collector’s office here alleging that the local body election here isn’t conducted in a fair manner and both the officials, district election officer and the election observer haven’t given them a chance to present their grievances.

Mr. Sivalingam said that attempts were made to disqualify nomination filed by the DMK candidate to ward 5 in Magudanchavadi Panchayat Union. “The nomination was accepted during scrutiny and later, the Assistant Returning Officer of the PU made attempts to disqualify it”, Mr. Sivalingam alleged.

He added that the such biased attempts were thwarted after protests. Mr. Sivalingam alleged that they have been trying to petition the election observer and the district election officer regarding such biased attempts in the conduct of elections and they weren’t given time since Thursday.

Mr. Parthibhan alleged that as a public representative, he has been trying to reach out to both the officials to submit a petition, but none gave him a convincing response.

The MP alleged that election officials have told him that they are being pressurised by senior officials to act according to the orders of ruling party.

Mr. Parthibhan demanded that steps be taken for fair conduct of local body elections in Salem.

However, by Friday afternoon, the officials gave appointment for the MP and the party functionary to present their grievance. Election observer C. Kamaraj and District Election Officer S.A. Raman accepted their petition. Mr. Raman said that an inquiry would be conducted regarding the petition.

Talking to presspersons later, Mr. Parthibhan said that officials have promised that necessary measures would be taken for fair conduct of elections.