HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

MP seeks train maintenance facilities in Pollachi junction

September 22, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Primary and secondary train maintenance facilities should be established in Pollachi Junction to operate originating and terminating trains, said K. Shanmugasundaram, MP of Pollachi constituency.

In a letter to the General Manager of Southern Railway, the MP said Pollachi Junction was used by people from Pollachi, Kinathukkadavu, Anamalai and Valparai. Pollachi was the second largest city in Coimbatore and was thronged by devotees, tourists and those involved in coir business.

Prior to 2008 during the meter gauge days, Coimbatore - Rameswaram and Coimbatore - Dindigul trains were operated through Pollachi and they were not restored.

At present, only five trains were operated through Pollachi which was inadequate. There was no direct train connectivity from Pollachi to Tiruchi, Cauvery delta districts, Puducherry, Villupuram and Chennai. Before 2008, Pollachi Junction had pit lines, coaching depot, train water/refilling facility and many trains originated from Pollachi. Now in the broad gauge, only Pollachi - Coimbatore unreserved express was being operated, the MP stated.

Whenever a request was sent in this connection, the railways replied that infrastructure for rake maintenance was not available in Pollachi. Hence, the MP urged the General Manager to establish train maintenance facilities in Pollachi.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.