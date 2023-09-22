MP seeks train maintenance facilities in Pollachi junction

September 22, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Primary and secondary train maintenance facilities should be established in Pollachi Junction to operate originating and terminating trains, said K. Shanmugasundaram, MP of Pollachi constituency.

In a letter to the General Manager of Southern Railway, the MP said Pollachi Junction was used by people from Pollachi, Kinathukkadavu, Anamalai and Valparai. Pollachi was the second largest city in Coimbatore and was thronged by devotees, tourists and those involved in coir business.

Prior to 2008 during the meter gauge days, Coimbatore - Rameswaram and Coimbatore - Dindigul trains were operated through Pollachi and they were not restored.

At present, only five trains were operated through Pollachi which was inadequate. There was no direct train connectivity from Pollachi to Tiruchi, Cauvery delta districts, Puducherry, Villupuram and Chennai. Before 2008, Pollachi Junction had pit lines, coaching depot, train water/refilling facility and many trains originated from Pollachi. Now in the broad gauge, only Pollachi - Coimbatore unreserved express was being operated, the MP stated.

Whenever a request was sent in this connection, the railways replied that infrastructure for rake maintenance was not available in Pollachi. Hence, the MP urged the General Manager to establish train maintenance facilities in Pollachi.