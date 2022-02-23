MP seeks repairs at Udumalpet railway station

Pollachi MP K. Shanmugasundaram wrote to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw demanding repair of infrastructure at Udumalpet railway station and charged that the area around the railway station remains neglected.

In his letter, he said that a godown constructed near the railway station in the railway-controlled area, which was recently leased to Chinthamani Cooperative Supermarket in Coimbatore, remains abandoned after the lease period ended. This abandoned godown is being used “for all kinds of illegal activities” by anti-social elements, he said. “The godown can be refurbished, which can be used for storing agricultural produce for the Kisan Rail,” he said, urging the railway authorities to reconstruct and repair the godown.

The surrounding areas of Udumalpet railway station, which comes under the Madurai Division of Southern Railway, remains covered with thick vegetation and is being neglected by the railway authorities, Mr. Shanmugasundaram alleged.