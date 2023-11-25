HamberMenu
MP seeks railway ticket counter near Mettupalayam Road FoB

November 25, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE:

V S Palaniappan
P.R. Natarajan

P.R. Natarajan

Coimbatore Member of Parliament P.R. Natarajan has requested the Salem Railway Divisional Manager to open a ticket counter at the North Coimbatore Railway Junction on the Mettupalayam Road side entrance.

Mr. Natarajan said that Mettupalayam Road side entrance is used by large number of passengers as it housed lot of schools, colleges and hospitals. At present, a foot overbridge is being constructed connecting the railway junction with the Mettupalayam Road. Passengers will have to use the foot over bridge from Mettupalayam Road side and go to the other entrance on Tatabad side to buy tickets.

Hence, Mr. Natarajan requested the Salem DRM to consider opening a ticket counter on the Mettupalayam road side entrance near the Foot Over Bridge this will have the commuters from the hassle of going all the way to the Tatabad road side entrance for buying the ticket and then travel back to the platforms.

