MP seeks modifications in Sungam flyover design

Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan has written to the National Highways pointing out that the current design of the Sungam flyover in the city can lead to traffic congestion on Trichy Road.

In a memorandum to the Divisional Engineer of the National Highways wing of the State Highways, the MP said that assuming that the ramp planned in Ukkadam bypass is only for exit, there is only one entry and exit point for the flyover.

This is a major limiting factor and so buses will not use the flyover.

Vehicles coming from Ukkadam side will have to go to the entry point on Trichy Road and this will lead to traffic congestion at that point.

Similarly, coming from the Nirmala College Road and will have to proceed towards Singanallur will also have to take the entry point near the Highways office. There are no entry points from Nanjundapuram Road or Pankaja Mill Road. This will lead to problems when the flyover is opened for use by the public.

The MP suggested that an entry ramp, at least a single-lane one, should be provided from Nirmala College Road.

In a reply to the MP’s petition, the DE has said that the exit ramp is planned on Ukkadam Bypass Road without any land acquisition.

According to the Indian Road Congress standards, any entry or exit ramp should be two-lane and the minimum width should be 8.5 metres.

To construct such a ramp near Nirmala College, the project should be re-designed to include land acquisition.

There is provision in the design to include entry ramps from Nirmala College Road, Pankaja Mill Road and Nanjundapuram Road whenever land is made available at these locations. Even with the current design, the number of vehicles using Trichy Road will reduce considerably when the flyover is inaugurated, he said.