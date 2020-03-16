MP seeks merger of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute with CUTN

COIMBATORE

P.R. Natarajan, Member of Parliament, has appealed to Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani to take necessary steps for the merger of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International School of Textiles and Management (SVPITM) with the Central University of Tamil Nadu, Thiruvarur, and continue textile education programmes at the Institute.

Mr. Natarajan had said that the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute functioned under the Ministry of Textiles and had signed an agreement with the Central University and offered B.Sc- textiles, two-year full time post graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and MBA courses for various streams connected with the textile industry from 2016-2017.

On the promises given by the administration that the Institute would be merged with the Central University, which promoted textiles related courses in Tamil Nadu, students appeared for the entrance examinations conducted by the CUTN and secured admission in the Institute. They were hopeful of reduction in fees and that the degree certificate would be of merit to help get employment. However, the proposed merger has not happened. The aggrieved students boycotted classes for two weeks to mark their protest.

Parents informed

The management had now reportedly sent letters to their parents informing that the merger between CUTN and SVPITM stood cancelled. It was also learnt that the Institute was to be converted into an advanced textile research centre. This would affect the education of the existing students and the future of the faculty.

As the Union Ministry of Textiles was interested in promoting textile industry through several programmes and textile related studies, closing of the only college that offered textile related courses in Tamil Nadu had no rationale, the MP had said.