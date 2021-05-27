Coimbatore

MP seeks measures to control spread of pandemic

Coimbatore MP PR Natarajan has appealed to the State government to take multiple measures to control the spread of COVID-19 in Coimbatore district.

The officials concerned should employ more people to ensure that those in home quarantine did not come out and get all their essential needs at their doorstep. Further, the number of oxygen beds should be increased to treat the COVID-19 affected people. More oxygen concentrators should be made available. Vaccination measures should be expanded to cover more people, he said. The MP had a discussion with Minister R. Sakkarapani in this regard here on Thursday.

