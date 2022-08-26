MP seeks implementation of project to discharge treated water into sea

Member of Parliament M. Ganeshamurthi urged the State government to implement a project to discharge treated water from the common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) into sea through pipelines.

Speaking at the government function at Saralai in Perundurai, in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the MP said that people in Erode, Kumarapalayam and Tiruchengode consume water from River Cauvery and water pollution was major issue in these areas.

The MP said the Central government provided funds for treating patients suffering from cancer, heart diseases and kidney problems. “Of the 10 recommendation letters I give every month to patients, seven are for cancer treatment”, he said.

The MP said the then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in 2007 proposed a ₹ 700-crore project to establish CETPs in Erode, Namakkal and Karur districts to treat effluents from industries and discharge the water into sea at Ramanathapuram. “The project did not take off and it needs to be implemented now to wipe out cancer,” he said.