MP seeks early completion of foot overbridge in Kinathukadavu Railway Station

Pollachi MP K. Shanmugasundram on Thursday reiterated his demand for the completion of the foot overbridge work in Kinathukadavu Railway Station and resumption of trains operated during the metre gauge period.

In a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the MP wrote that the foot over bridge project was sanctioned on November 22, 2019 at a cost of ₹ 1.38 crore, according to a reply under the RTI Act from the office of the Railway Minister. However, it has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the letter claimed.

Train services operated from Coimbatore to southern districts in the Pollachi-Kinathukadavu-Podanur section prior to the broad gauge conversion have not been resumed, he noted. “Long delay in re-operating the above-mentioned trains are resulting in the waste of public money spent on gauge conversion and railway electrification,” Mr. Shanmugasundaram said.

He also the Minister to include the Pollachi-Kinathukadavu railway station with either the Salem or Madurai Division of Southern Railway as he alleged stepmotherly treatment by Palakkad Division, under which Pollachi and Kinathukadavu Junctions are present.