MP seeks construction of mini-flyovers in Erode district

08 November 2021 22:10 IST

With accidents rising at regular intervals claiming more lives on Chengapalli-Bhavani stretch on Salem – Kochi National Highway 544, K. Subbarayan, Tiruppur MP, has urged the Central government to construct mini-flyover at four places in Erode district.

In a letter to Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Jairam Gadkari, the MP said the 340-km highway in South India connected Salem with Kochi and the 43-km stretch of the highway fell within Tiruppur constituency between Chengapalli and Bhavani in Erode district. Due to its proximity to Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Salem, the highway witnesses heavy traffic. Vehicles from the adjoining service roads frequently cross the highways at many points and in the absence of mini-flyovers, accidents are common. The letter said that people staged many protests against the loss of lives and were demanding mini-flyovers to prevent further accidents.

Mini-flyovers were needed at Perundurai – Kanjikovil – Kavindapadi cross road, Perundurai – Pethampalayam – Kavundapadi cross road, Perundurai – Thudupathi – Makkinamkombai cross road and Kolathupalayam - Vijayamangalam cross section. Also, the service roads were in poor condition and there is an urgent need for re-laying the damaged roads, the letter said.

The MP said that he had already written to the Ministry earlier, but no action was taken so far. Hence, considering the long pending demand, the projects must be taken up and sufficient funds be allotted for executing the work, the letter urged.