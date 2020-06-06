Coimbatore

MP seeks construction of mini-flyovers at five locations

Staff Reporter

With increase in accidents on the Salem – Kochi National Highway 544 claiming more lives, K. Subbarayan, Tiruppur MP, has urged the Union Ministry to construct mini-flyover at five places in Erode district.

In a letter to Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Mr. Subbarayan said the 340-km highway in South India connected Salem with Kochi.

The 43-km stretch of the highway fell within Tiruppur Constituency between Chengapalli and Bhavani in Erode district that catered to very high traffic, especially trucks and local vehicles due to its proximity to Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Salem. Heavy traffic led to multiple chock points and increased number of accidents. On an average, 300 accidents were reported in a year in which over 100 lost their lives.

Mini-flyovers were needed at Perundurai – Kanjikovil – Kavindapadi cross road, Perundurai – Pethampalayam – Kavundapadi cross road , Perundurai – Thudupathi – Makkinamkombai cross road, Vijayamangalam – Vavipadi cross road and Vavikadai – Thiruvachi cross road. Also, the service lanes with automatic traffic enforcement systems were needed to prevent accidents, he urged.

The MP said that he had already written to the ministry earlier and had received a communication dated February 6 that the Secretary, Road Transport and Highways had been asked to look into the proposal and submit a report. “I urge the ministry to expedite the process,” he added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 5:46:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/mp-seeks-construction-of-mini-flyovers-at-five-locations/article31766835.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY