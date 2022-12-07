MP reviews development works in Dharmapuri

December 07, 2022 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST

The district development coordination and monitoring committee meeting was convened here at the Collectorate. Chaired by S. Senthikumar, MP, the meeting was presided over by Collector K.Shanthi.

The MP reviewed the development works and the implementation of the various schemes under the Union and the State governments. Various schemes including the repair of houses in Periyar Samathuvapuram, Pradhan Manthri Awas Yojana,Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Swacch Bharat; MNREGS, Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam, Jal Jeevan Mission,Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission, Nutritious Meal scheme were reviewed.

Further, infrastructure development and scheme works under the department of school education, rural development, agriculture, women’s welfare, adidravidar and tribal welfare, integrated child development services, public works department were reviewed for progress.

Earlier, speaking at the meeting, the chairperson of the committee urged officials to expedite works and also communicate to the administration of hiccups if any faced in the implementation so that they may be remedied.