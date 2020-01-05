MP removed for staging protest against CAA

Coimbatore MP P. R. Natarajan was among the protesters who were removed by the police during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act here on Saturday.

CPI and CPI(M) cadre staged a demonstration against the policies of the Central government, including the CAA and to express solidarity for the upcoming January 8 bandh by trade unions across the country.

Pro-CAA rally

The BJP conducted an awareness rally in favour of the CAA on Race Course Road on Saturday. State general secretary Vanathi Srinivasan led the rally. Nearly 100 BJP members participated in the rally, sources said.