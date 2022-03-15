MP raises Coimbatore Railway Division issue in Parliament

P.R. Natarajan, MP, has raised in Parliament the demand of trade and industry here for a railway division for Coimbatore.

At a meeting organised here recently, about 180 associations submitted a set of demands to the MP to improve train connectivity and rail infrastructure here. The main plea was for a separate railway division for Coimbatore.

Raising it in Parliament during discussions on the Railway Budget, the MP said Coimbatore should get a separate railway division, including Kinathukadavu and Pollachi from Palakkad Railway Division. While forming the Salem Division, the demand to include Pollachi and Kinathukadavu was not met by the railway administration. Even after completion of broad gauge line work and electrification between Podanur and Pollachi at a cost of ₹250 crore, it is kept idle without resuming operation of trains from Coimbatore to the southern districts. The people of Coimbatore and those in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu are in dire need of these trains.

