MP plans to meet Railway Minister to discuss projects for Coimbatore

P.R. Natarajan, MP, has planned to meet Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss long-pending demands of Coimbatore passengers.

Mr. Natarajan said that he would request the Minister to consider re-routing of the Tiruchendur train from Pollachi to Mettupalayam via Kinathukaduvu and Coimbatore.

, The Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (DRUCC) members had earlier petitioned the Salem Division of Southern Railway DRM on connectivity, infrastructure and station redevelopment in Coimbatore. DRUCC member J Sathish said, “we requested the diversion so that passengers between Coimbatore and Madurai will be facilitated with a direct train.”

It is to be noted that the Salem Division had sent a proposal on July 17 to Southern Railway Headquarters to operate a train between Coimbatore and Pollachi as a connecting train, according to an RTI reply.

The members also demanded restoration of Madurai to Coimbatore Intercity Express via Palani, express overnight train service from Rameswaram to Coimbatore via Madurai and Palani, increase the frequency of Tirunelveli to Mettupalayam via Tenkasi and Coimbatore, an additional passenger train from Dindigul departing at 2:00 pm.

The Southern Railway had said, “introduction of new train comes under the purview of Southern Railway Headquarters or Railway Board. However, your representation will be forwarded to the headquarters for consideration.”