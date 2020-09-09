MP opposes BU Syndicate appointment

Coimbatore

09 September 2020 22:45 IST

DMK MLA urges Governor to withdraw nomination

Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan has opposed the appointment of P. Kanagasabapathi, State vice-president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as a Syndicate member of the Bharathiar University.

The MP said in a press release that the National Education Policy introduced by the Central Government was opposed by many. The BJP government at the Centre was trying to saffronise several issues and was not accepting views against it, he alleged.

He said the appointment of a person affiliated to a political party as a Syndicate member of the University was a new practice and this move by the Governor of Tamil Nadu was setting a bad precedent.

The Governor should have consulted the University Vice-Chancellor before making such appointments. It raises doubts if the BJP Government was making backdoor moves to make the National Education Policy acceptable in the State as there was widespread opposition to it.

The Governor should withdraw the appointment and the State Government should intervene and ensure that he does so, the MP said.

Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA N. Karthik has urged the Governor-Chancellor to reconsider nominatingMr. Kanagasabapathi to theSyndicate.

In a release, Mr. Karthik said the nomination showed the inability of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government in the State to stand up to the BJP government in the Centre.

Nomination of a political person to the Syndicate would send a wrong signal and set a bad precedent, the MLA said.

The nomination seen along with other recent developments in higher education in the State seemed to indicate that the State Government was not keen on promoting a secular education, he added.