MP, Minister inspect land earmarked for housing retired TANTEA staff in the Nilgiris

The Nilgiris MP A. Raja and Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitation Development Board T.M. Anbarasan inspected the land that has been set aside to create housing for retired TANTEA workers in the Nilgiris on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at the site in Naduvattam, Mr. Raja said there were over 1,000 retired TANTEA workers in the Nilgiris. As they needed to be moved out from the existing houses inside the estates so that new workers can move in, efforts were being undertaken to provide housing for them.

Mr. Raja said that in order to ensure that the retired workers are not left without a place to live or a livelihood, he had requested the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitation Development Board to build houses for them.

He said efforts were underway to build houses for 496 people near Avalanche, Naduhatty and Cherangode with beneficiaries being asked to pay ₹ 5 lakh. For those who cannot afford to pay the amount, land has been identified at Naduvattam and Cherangode where beneficiaries can build their own homes with the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitation Development Board providing funding of ₹ 2.10 lakh and pattas for the land for beneficiaries.

Mr. Anbarasan said the houses would be ready by March 2023, and people who can afford to pay ₹ 5 lakh would be assigned the houses immediately. For those who cannot afford these houses, he urged them to come forward and avail of the scheme where they can build houses themselves with funds from the government.